Japanese are generally speaking quite fond of Greek culture. But a band from the far east nation notched it up a level. Pyramidos uploaded a cover of a famous Greek song called “Vre Melachrinaki” on Youtube. The song was written by Makis Christodoulopoulos, and has been covered multiple times by many bands, but it is the first time a Japanese band has done it! The band has covered other Greek songs in the past including “Maria me ta kitrina”, “Tsikoulata”, Misirlou” and “Siko Horepse koukli mou”. Their covers were highly appreciated by the Greeks, as they received praise and positive feedback in the comment section.
Japanese band plays Greek song “Vre Melachrinaki”! (videos)
Group has covered many popular Greek songs