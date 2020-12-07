Japanese boy band ‘Pyramidos’ strike again – Pote Voudas Pote Koudas (video)

Japanese boy band ‘Pyramidos’ rose to stardom on the Greek entertainment scene when they started covering traditional Greek folk song, which instantly resonated with the Greek public. They even visited Greece during summer and performed some live shows.

Dressed in their renowned blue and gold-stripped jackets, the band delivers another rocking performance with the latest cover of a song called βουδας κουδας (Pote Voudas Pote Koudas).

They have covered songs like “Kangelia”, “Ikariotikos” and “Mpikan ta Gidia sto Mantri” earning them a respectable following in Greece. Pyramidos specialises in songs originating from a fusion of ethnic, folk, and gypsy tunes and lullabies.