Japanese man the oldest in the world at 112 years old

He received a certificate from Guinness World Records at a nursing home in his city

A Japanese man, who believes in smiles and has a sweet tooth, is officially the world’s oldest man at 112 years and 344 days old.

Chitetsu Watanabe was born in northern Japan in 1907 and officially became the world’s oldest man alive on Wednesday when he received a certificate from Guinness World Records at a nursing home in his city.

Japanese man Masazo Nonaka, the previous record-holder, died last month, pushing Watanabe into the top place. The oldest-living woman is also Japanese — Kane Tanaka is now 117 years old.

