Jasikevicius bows before legend Obradovic at Euroleague press conference (photo)

The joint Euroleague press conference produced a great moment of respect between the coach of finalists Fenerbahce, Zeljko Obradovic and his opponent in the first semi-final with Zalgiris Kaunas Sarunas Jasikevicius. The coach of the Lithuanian team, who played under arguably the most successful coach in European basketball history when they were both at Panathinaikos, showed his admiration and total respect when he literally bowed before the living legend at the press conference. The moment was indicative of the mutual recognition between the two men.

FOTKA DANA: Institucija!

Šaras se poklonio Žocu

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/r9HFochSUP — Mozzart Sport (@MozzartSport) May 17, 2018