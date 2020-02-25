Jason Everman: From a rock star to the Army Ranger and Green Beret

He was the man who was kicked out of two rock bands, Nirvana and Soundgarden!

The path from the rock career to a respectable SOF operator was easy for Jason Everman. Tales of combat stories from a friend, a former Navy SEAL, inspired Jason Everman who was restless with his rock career and were in pursuit of new life challenges. The stories of brotherhood and combat experience triggered his decision to join the Rangers. He turned his back on “this world of cool,” as he said in the video. He felt “free.”

Jason Everman was born on October 16, 1967, at Ouzinkie (then-part of Kodiak), Alaska, United States. He was not an ordinary guy, instead of that, he was the man who was kicked out of two rock bands, Nirvana and Soundgarden.

In 1994, he traded his guitar for a rifle and enlisted in the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces as a part of the 2nd Ranger Battalion. He did his time and apparently come back for more in 2000 when he once again joined the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces and deployed to Iraq.

