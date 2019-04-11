Jean-Claude Juncker almost set fire to Rwanda’s First Lady! (video)

The EC President was among dignitaries at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the genocide

He’s known for bumbling behaviour that has seen him stumbling down steps and swaying awkwardly.

And on Sunday, Jean-Claude Juncker almost set fire to Rwanda’s First Lady during a flame-lighting ceremony, as this footage shows.

The European Commission President was among dignitaries at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the genocide that left 800,000 people dead.

After lighting the ‘Light of Remembrance’, Juncker slowly turns around and almost burns Jeannette Kagame, 56, in the face, while her husband, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, stands next to her also clasping a burning torch.

source: dailymail.co.uk