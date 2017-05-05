Jean-Claude Juncker says English is ‘losing importance’ after Brexit as UK ‘abandons’ Europe

Jean-Claude Juncker has accused Britain of “abandoning” the EU and joked that the English language is “losing its importance in Europe” because of Brexit.

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, on Thursday warned Theresa May and Mr Juncker that Brexit negotiations could become “impossible” if they become “emotional”.

However despite the call for calm Mr Juncker, the President of the European Commission, told a conference in the Italian city of Florence that Brexit is a “tragedy”.

Hailing the return to economic growth in Europe in recent years, Mr Juncker said: “Now growth in the EU is twice that in the US and I feel we can be reassured as far as the immediate future is concerned.

“And at that point – despite the success, despite the growth – our British friends decided to leave the EU, which is a tragedy.

“We shouldn’t under-estimate the importance of the decision made by the British people. It is no small event.

“Of course we will negotiate with our British friends in full transparency, but there should be no doubt whatsoever that it is not the EU which is abandoning the UK, it is the opposite – they are abandoning the EU.

“And this is a difference which will be felt over the next few years.”

Mr Juncker delivered his address in French, joking: “I will express myself in French because, slowly but surely, English is losing importance in Europe.”

On Wednesday Theresa May launched a blistering attack on the EU for trying to interfere in the election and “run us over” in Brexit talks.

Mr Tusk, the President of the European Council, warned that Brexit negotiations risk becoming “impossible” as he called for “discretion, moderation and mutual respect”.

