Jean-Michel Jarre welcomed 2021 with an amazing show inside Notre Dame! (video)

He played music in a studio in Paris while at the same time his hologram was present in the center of the interior of the Notre Dame!

Jean-Michel Jarre has written history in creating impressive artistic spectacles.

For the finale of this extremely difficult year, the award-winning French composer prepared a spectacle – a surprise that was hosted at the iconic Notre Dame de Paris and was broadcasted live via live streaming, on New Year’s Eve around the world.

“Welcome to the Other Side” was the title of this impressive performance organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Paris and UNESCO, of which the internationally renowned artist is a Goodwill Ambassador.

With this show, Jean-Michel Jarre sent a message of hope on the occasion of the pandemic of Covid-19, which has cost the lives of millions of our fellow men and also on the occasion of the catastrophic fire that struck, in April 2019, the church of “Our Lady” of Paris.

This time the legendary artist used again technology in order to achieve an innovative and amazing result.

He played music in a studio in Paris while at the same time his hologram was present in the center of the interior of the Notre Dame de Paris which was illuminated by laser creating an excellent spectacle that was broadcast live, through the website of the Municipality Paris and the VRChat application, but also by the television networks France Inter and BFMTV.



The concert begun at 23:25′ on the evening of December 31st.

See Also:

Turkish provocations in the Aegean: 45 violations of the Greek airspace & two mock dogfights

Homer’s “The Odyssey” banned as ‘sexist’ from Massachusetts school