Jean-Michel Jarre will welcome 2021 with an amazing show inside Notre Dame! (video)

He will play music in a studio in Paris while at the same time his hologram will be present in the center of the interior of the Notre Dame!

Jean-Michel Jarre has written history in creating impressive artistic spectacles.

For the finale of this extremely difficult year, the award-winning French composer is preparing a spectacle – a surprise which will be hosted at the iconic Notre Dame de Paris and will be broadcast live via live streaming, on New Year’s Eve around the world.

“Welcome to the Other Side” is the title of this impressive performance organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Paris and UNESCO, of which the internationally renowned artist is a Goodwill Ambassador.

With this show, Jean-Michel Jarre wants to send a message of hope on the occasion of the pandemic of Covid-19, which has cost the lives of millions of our fellow men and also the catastrophic fire that struck, in April 2019, the church of “Our Lady” of Paris.

This time the legendary artist will use again technology in order to achieve an innovative and interesting result.

He will play music in a studio in Paris while at the same time his hologram will be present in the center of the interior of the Notre Dame de Paris which will be illuminated by laser creating an excellent spectacle that will be broadcast live, through the website of the Municipality Paris and the VRChat application, but also by the television networks France Inter and BFMTV.



The concert will start at 23.25 on the evening of December 31st.

See Also:

Turkish provocations in the Aegean: 45 violations of the Greek airspace & two mock dogfights

Homer’s “The Odyssey” banned as ‘sexist’ from Massachusetts school