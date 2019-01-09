Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife

The couple have been married for 25 years

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing.

The billionaire executive and his wife of 25 years announced the news Wednesday — three days before his 55th birthday — in a tweet signed by both of them. They have four children together.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the tweet says.

MacKenzie Bezos, a 48-year-old novelist, is often cited in the Amazon origin story as having supported her husband’s move off of Wall Street and into e-commerce.

Shares of Amazon dipped slightly immediately following the announcement before paring those losses.

source: cnbc.com