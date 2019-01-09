Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing.
The billionaire executive and his wife of 25 years announced the news Wednesday — three days before his 55th birthday — in a tweet signed by both of them. They have four children together.
“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the tweet says.
MacKenzie Bezos, a 48-year-old novelist, is often cited in the Amazon origin story as having supported her husband’s move off of Wall Street and into e-commerce.
Shares of Amazon dipped slightly immediately following the announcement before paring those losses.
source: cnbc.com