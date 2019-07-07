Jeff Bezos & ex-wife MacKenzie finalize divorce with $38 Billion settlement!

Bezos: “I’m grateful for [MacKenzie’s] support and for her kindness in this process”

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce.

PEOPLE confirms a judge in King County, Washington, signed an order finalizing their separation on Friday, nearly six months after the couple first announced their divorce in January.

MacKenzie, 49, will keep a four percent stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, placing her 22nd on the outlet’s ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

A rep for Amazon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In April, the couple revealed that they had reached a settlement and MacKenzie shared the details of what assets they had divided.

“Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies,” she wrote at the time.

“I’m grateful for [MacKenzie’s] support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents,” Bezos, 55, added in his own tweet.

