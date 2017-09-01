Kelly from 90’s “Beverly Hills” TV today! (photos)

For those that grew up in the 90’s the TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” had a special place in their hearts. The TV series lasted for 10 years from 1990-2000 and featured some actors that became iconic figures of the youth growing up in the decade. One of the central female characters was Kelly (Jennie Garth) who was the beautiful blonde (among all the other beauties). It has been almost 30 years since the show premiered and time has definitely caught up with her. Time is merciless!