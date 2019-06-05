Jennifer Aniston is not ashamed of her body (video)

Jennifer Aniston was invited to Ellen DeGeneres‘s talk show on Wednesday and among other things, she talked about her recent naked photo shoot for magazine Harper’s Bazaar and the rumors of a possible Friends reunion.

In her interview, the 50-year-old Greek-American actress commented on the various rumours circulating about her. “As it turns out, I recently had a makeover that cost one million dollars. So, here I am”.

With continued clamour for more of the Central Perk gang, Aniston revealed that she’s open to reprising her role as Rachel Green, and apparently so are the rest of Friends’ principal cast. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres during a guest appearance on The Ellen Show, Anison said, “Listen, I told you this, I would do it. The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything can happen.”

Ellen DeGeneres also asked her about the recent provocative photos shoot and Jennifer responded by saying she was not shy.

“Nobody should be ashamed. I think our bodies are beautiful, we have to enjoy them and feel comfortable, regardless of age”, she said.