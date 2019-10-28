Jennifer Aniston tells Ellen DeGeneres she & Friends co-stars are working on “something” together

Jennifer Aniston says she and her former Friends co-stars are “working on something” together.

The actor was asked about a possible reunion on Monday during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s show.

While she said that a reboot of the sitcom wouldn’t happen, she said she and Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were trying to figure out a joint project.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said.

“So we’re just trying – we’re working on something.”

When DeGeneres pressed her for more specifics, including whether this secret project could be a movie, Aniston declined to provide more information.

