Jennifer Lawrence goes after Charlottesville racists (photo)

Jennifer Lawrence has joined a growing chorus of celebrities speaking out against the racist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, sharing an impassioned plea for fans to help publicly identify white supremacists who gathered from across state lines to participate in the deadly Unite the Right rallies, which joined various hate groups (including neo-Nazis) over the weekend.

“These are the faces of hate,” Lawrence wrote on her official Facebook page Monday afternoon, additionally sharing several photos from the demonstrations showing participants carrying torches and swastika-bearing flags. “Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!”

Social media users have banded together in recent days to out Unite the Right supporters, uncovering the identifies of several aggressors in the process.

source: ew.com