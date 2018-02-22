Jennifer Lawrence hits back at critics over sexy dress choice (video)

Jennifer Lawrence has hit back at feminist critics of the plunging dress she wore to an outdoor photocall saying “this is not feminism”.

Commentators questioned why the star was wearing a revealing dress outdoors in London on a cold day, while her male co-stars and director wore long trousers and coats. Lawrence has vehemently defended her right to wear the Versace gown at the promotional event for the film Red Sparrow, saying it was “choice”.

The furore started when feminist Helen Lewis tweeted an image of Lawrence in the dress saying “This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I’ve been outside today and it’s bloody FREEZING.”

Lawrence responded with a Facebook post saying: “Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy.

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended.

more at irishtimes.com