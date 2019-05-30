Jennifer Lawrence says “d**k is dangerous” (photos)

If you were one of the hottest, most desirable women out there then you would probably expect to be having sex all the time whenever you want with whoever you want, but apparently, that isn’t the case – at least when it comes to Jennifer Lawrence.

The Red Sparrow star says that she’s not into casual sex for a variety of reasons, mainly because she wants a relationship and because she’s scared of getting STIs.

“I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it”, she has said in past interviews.

“I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D**k is dangerous.”

I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there.