Jennifer Lopez flaunts her bikini body in “Forever Young” swimsuit (video-photos)

Despite being on vacation, Lopez isn’t hitting the pause button on her career!

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible beach body!

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy shot of herself in the Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny “Forever Young” swimsuit on a yacht.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. St.Tropez 2019 ☀ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) στις 3 Σεπ, 2019 στις 10:01 πμ PDT

Truly living up to its name, Lopez looks incredible in the white swimsuit, which she paired with a chartreuse robe, sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Married to the money. 💰💜 #Ramona #HustlersMovie Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) στις 29 Αύγ, 2019 στις 9:33 πμ PDT

“St.Tropez 2019”, she captioned the shot, referencing her current vacation with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

