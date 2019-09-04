Jennifer Lopez flaunts her bikini body in “Forever Young” swimsuit (video-photos)

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible beach body!
The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy shot of herself in the Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny “Forever Young” swimsuit on a yacht.
Truly living up to its name, Lopez looks incredible in the white swimsuit, which she paired with a chartreuse robe, sunglasses and hoop earrings.
“St.Tropez 2019”, she captioned the shot, referencing her current vacation with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.
Next week the Hustlers are taking over! 💰💜✨ Here’s a new trailer for @HustlersMovie – in theaters September 13!!!!!!!!
