Jennifer Lopez flaunts her bikini body in “Forever Young” swimsuit (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Despite being on vacation, Lopez isn’t hitting the pause button on her career!

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible beach body!

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy shot of herself in the Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny “Forever Young” swimsuit on a yacht.

 

St.Tropez 2019 ☀

Truly living up to its name, Lopez looks incredible in the white swimsuit, which she paired with a chartreuse robe, sunglasses and hoop earrings.

 

Married to the money. 💰💜 #Ramona #HustlersMovie

“St.Tropez 2019”, she captioned the shot, referencing her current vacation with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

 

Next week the Hustlers are taking over! 💰💜✨ Here’s a new trailer for @HustlersMovie – in theaters September 13!!!!!!!!

