Jennifer Lopez gives soccer star Lloyd a sexy dance as birthday present! (video)

As the US Women’s National Soccer Team continues to celebrate its World Cup victory it achieved last week, midfielder Carli Lloyd got a unique present from J Lo.

During her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on 12 July Lopez asked Lloyd to come up on stage, saying that she had “a little present” for her.

“Are you ready for this? I don’t know if you are ready for this”, J Lo told Lloyd.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you…” – @JLo bringing @CarliLloyd onstage tonight at #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/8S6uAxWL8g — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 13, 2019

​After that, the singer’s backup dancers strapped the soccer star to a big chair and started to perform a sexy dance to the Jeremih song “Birthday Sex”. They were joined by J Lo herself.

