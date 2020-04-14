Jennifer Lopez rocks sexy bikini for Easter (video)

She enjoyed the holiday with her two children

Jennifer Lopez once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she spent her Easter Sunday in a white string bikini. The stunning and multi-talented 50-year-old wowed in a two-piece and a sheer cover-up as she enjoyed the holiday with her two children, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, and his two children. The blended family took part in an adorable at-home Easter egg hunt amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A-Rod posted all the proof to his Instagram account on April 12 in an update which showed the sizzling star making the most of the sunshine in her swimwear.

The two-minute-plus video began with Jennifer giving the camera a peek at her flawless bikini body while she explained the rules of the Easter egg hunt to the kids.

source inquisitr.com