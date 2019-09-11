Jennifer Lopez shuts down TIFF in daring yellow gown for “Hustlers” premiere (photos)

Day three of the Toronto International Film Festival belonged to Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old film and music superstar shut down Downtown Toronto for the premiere of her latest film, “Hustlers.”

Dressed in an elaborate marigold gown by Dubai based designer Maison Yeya, Lopez oozed Hollywood glamour arriving alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and costars Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer.

The star accessorized her daring look with a jewel-encrusted clutch by Judith Leiber in the form of a stack of dollar bills – fitting of the film’s theme.

