Jennifer Lopez’s diet revealed: what the singer eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an impressive workout regime which she regularly shares on social media – not to mention her incredible choreographed dance routines such as her Superbowl Sunday performance. So what does the busy singer, dancer, actress and mum eat to keep her fuelled throughout the day?

While she temporarily followed a vegan diet following the birth of her twins Max and Emme, now 12, she has since added certain meats into her meals. We take a look at J.Lo’s favourite foods…

Very similar to Meghan Markle, J.Lo’s choice of breakfast tends to be either a protein-packed smoothie or oatmeal, both with plenty of berries. According to People, her go-to breakfast shake is made up of strawberries, blueberries, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon, honey and protein powder.

The star is also a huge fan of lemon water to start the day and continues to keep hydrated by drinking a minimum of seven glasses, her trainer Dodd Romero told Us Weekly in 2019. But you won’t see the star sipping on a coffee to wake her up in the morning as she tries to avoid caffeine.

Like most people, even the On The Floor singer treats herself to an epic brunch once in a while, with one Instagram photo showing her preparing to tuck into a huge spread featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, mini pancakes, salmon and jams. Yum!

