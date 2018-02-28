Jenny Balatsinou and ND spokesperson Kikilias to get married

Much has been written lately about the relationship between Jenny Balatsinou and Greek MP and spokesperson for New Democracy, Vasilis Kikilias, with the latest rumours making reference to Jenny’s pregnancy. Down Town magazine revealed that the couple is planning to tie the knot.

According to a close friend of the couple, who spoke to the magazine, the wedding will take place in the summer, most likely in Patmos, the favorite island of Jenny, where the couple was first seen.

The TV presenter dispelled any rumours about her pregnancy speaking to the magazine, while it has been reported that she and her son Maximus, along with a Labrador dog, a gift to her from Vassilis Kikilias, moved to downtown Athens where she always wanted to live.