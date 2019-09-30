Jeremy Clarkson brands Greta Thunberg a “spoilt brat”

Jeremy Clarkson has branded Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after she spoke in front of the United Nations this last week to talk about climate change.

“How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention,” he said in a column for The Sun.

“Pause for a moment to consider how soundly you sleep at night, knowing that adults are building and servicing and flying Sweden’s fighter planes. To keep you safe. We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all, so how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat”.

