Jeremy Clarkson: Great Thunberg is mad and dangerous

Jeremy Clarkson has once again lashed out at climate change activist Greta Thunberg, telling her to “shut up” and even claiming she is “dangerous”.

The 59-year-old was speaking to Seven’s Sunrise Europe bureau chief Hugh Whitfeld to promote his latest TV series The Grand Tour.

During the interview, Clarkson spoke about how filming in southeast Asia changed his views on the impact of climate change.

“I don’t think I have ever actually seen the effect of global warming. When you see those houses on stilts in the show … and the water is miles away, that is a remarkable thing,” he said.

“And I know there will be a load of kids go, ‘Ha, you see. There you are’. Fine. Now go to school, learn science and do something about it.”

But despite his new perspective on climate change, it appears Clarkson’s views on Greta have not changed.

When asked about the 16-year-old Swedish activist, he claimed she was “mad and dangerous”.

“She is mad and dangerous and she is causing young children sleepless nights,” Clarkson said.

“I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.”

