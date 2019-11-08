Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond & James May stranded 500 miles from “The Grand Tour” crew

“Only May, Hammond and I could do this”

Jeremy Clarkson has ended up “marooned on a tropical island” alongside his “The Grand Tour” co-stars Richard Hammond and James May while filming the series, he has claimed.

Taking to Twitter to share their plight, Clarkson said the trio had flown separately to the crew and ended up “on the wrong island” when the plane broke.

The “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” host wrote: “Only May, Hammond and I could do this: end up 500 miles away from the entire crew, on the wrong island.

“We elected to fly on the cargo plane with the kit and it broke. Now we’re marooned on a tropical island with nothing but a car and wine.”

Read more: yahoo