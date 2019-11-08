Jeremy Corbyn backs Labour candidate who shared abusive comments about female politicians

He had shared a message in 2015 about Baroness Michelle Mone, the founder of underwear brand Ultimo, which called to “hit the c*** where it hurts”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told a party general election conference that he was “proud of all his candidates” – while controversial Labour candidate Ian Byrne was on stage alongside him.

An investigation by LBC claims Ian Byrne, who is running for Liverpool West Derby, shared a message in 2015 about Baroness Michelle Mone, the founder of underwear brand Ultimo, which called to “hit the c*** where it hurts.”

On Thursday night during a speech in Manchester, the Labour leader said: “I am very proud of the work done by all my colleagues, some of whom are behind me here today.

“And I’m very proud of all the work that is going into our manifesto for this election.”

Mr Byrne’s post, shared in 2015, received comments calling for violence against Baroness Mone, and accused her of betraying her working-class roots.

Read more: yahoo