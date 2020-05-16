Jessica Burciaga: Beyond “sexy”! (videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 16, 2020

Enter at your own discretion…

With beautiful big brown eyes, perfect bronze skin Jessica Burciaga has it all & thankfully she loves to show it…

Her full name is Jessica Irene Burciaga.

She’s an actress born on April 11, 1983 in Santa Fe Springs, California.

Her father Ty is Mexican and her mother Lisa is French and Irish.

Here she is along with her other God-given assets!…

Moving to Miami for a few months sounds like a good idea ??☀?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

MALIBU SUMMERS ? @stevebitanga #tbt

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

A little sumthin .. ? @von_jackson ? @antonioglam Lingerie: @agentprovocateur

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

2 More Days till you can shop my bikini collection w/ @chynnadollsswim !! #JessicaBurciagaXChynnaDolls ?☀??? Happy Hump Day ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

When he says he’s going out with the boys tonight .. ? @von_jackson

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

Now move a little close to me, you owe it to yourself ?⛓

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

It has meaning ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

Tell me again that it’s all mine ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

ven aquí papi ? Top & skirt: @prettylittlething Bag: @prettylittlething

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

How do girls get in the mood for a sexy shoot? You put Beyonce on of course ☺

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

Let me take you back .. ? @von_jackson Hair & Makeup by @adamlesimmons ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) στις

