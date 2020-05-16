Jessica Burciaga: Beyond “sexy”! (videos-photos)

With beautiful big brown eyes, perfect bronze skin Jessica Burciaga has it all & thankfully she loves to show it…
Her full name is Jessica Irene Burciaga.
She’s an actress born on April 11, 1983 in Santa Fe Springs, California.
Her father Ty is Mexican and her mother Lisa is French and Irish.
Here she is along with her other God-given assets!…
“Dad, I think we made a mistake! We don’t see the beach” – Diverse Crete (photo)
Princeton University announces 1st black valedictorian in 274-year history
I’m not freezing out here for no reason Lol! My NEW 2019 bikini collection w @chynnadollsswim is dropping soon! Here’s a sneak peak! I don’t know about you but I’ve been working my ass off in the gym because I plan on rocking a thong all Summer ?♀️??Bikini bodies are made in the winter ??♂️??♀️ #JessicaBurciagaxChynnaDolls Hair Color: @taunidawson Blowout & Style by: @kelcey901 Makeup: @antonioglam