Jessica Simpson shows off her trim figure in ski outfit after 45 kg weight loss (photo)

Jessica Simpson even manages to make snowsuits look chic! The 39-year-old mother of three looked fit and fabulous on the slopes, sharing photos from her family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram.

“Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got,” Simpson quipped in the caption. In the shot, the fashion designer is showing off her newly slimmed down body in a black one-piece ski suit. She’s also rocking giant shades, a puffy coat and a big grin.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got… Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) στις 28 Δεκ, 2019 στις 3:18 μμ PST

Read more: ET