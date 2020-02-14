Jewish-German pensioner who turned 101 “used to live next door to Hitler” during rise of Nazi party

She would sometimes see Hitler being rushed into the building by SS guards

A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf Hitler before he came into power.

Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same apartment block as the future dictator while growing up in Germany during the 1920s and 30s.

The centenarian and her family lived on Prinzregentplatz in Munich, just doors away from the Nazi leader – and would sometimes see Hitler being rushed into the building by SS guards.

But she said Hitler was mostly unseen by her and her family, who were later forced to leave Germany just days before the outbreak of World War Two due to the threat posed to the Jewish people.

The pensioner was sent to study in Lausanne in Switzerland aged 17 before moving to London in 1937, where she was reunited with her parents.

Now living in a care home in Bristol, Frank-Stock said: “We lived in a house – a big house – and there were two entrances. One was our apartment, number 14 – the other was either number 13 or 15. That’s where Hitler lived.”

Hitler’s niece Geli Raubal committed suicide in Hitler’s apartment in 1931 aged 23. The exact nature of their relationship is contentious, and it is rumoured the pair were in a romantic relationship despite a 19-year age gap.

