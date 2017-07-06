Joanna Krupa celebrates 4th of July naked! (photos)

Polish immigrant turned reality star and model Joanna Krupa is a walking embodiment of the American Dream—albeit a far sexier version of it.

For the 4th of July, the 38-year-old beauty celebrated living her “American Dream” how she knows best—by getting naked poolside and hitting Instagram with the smoldering evidence.

“Happy 4th of July!!! Proud to be Living the American dream!!!” Krupa patriotically captioned the bare-breasted photo.

It’s one thing to love America so much that you’re willing to immigrate here at a young age. It’s another to get naked for your adopted country.

source: maxim