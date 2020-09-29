Joaquin Phoenix welcomes his first child

He will name it River

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and got engaged last year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 45, and his fiancée, Oscar-nominated actress Rooney Mara, have welcomed their first child together, a son named River after Phoenix’s late brother who died in 1993.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who Phoenix worked with on the dialogue-free documentary Gunda, confirmed the name of the couple’s baby during an appearance at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival.

“He just got a baby by the way,” Kossakovsky said Sunday while speaking at the festival. “A beautiful son called River.”

source people.com