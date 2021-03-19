Joe Biden falls three times stumbling up stairs of Air Force One (video)

Joe Biden fell three times attempting to board Air Force One on his way to Atlanta.

America’s oldest president, 78, recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told White House pool reporters the president was “doing fine” after the fall.

“It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent,” she told reporters. “He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine”. The triple tumble comes amid question over the ageing president’s fitness for office after referring to his vice president as “President Harris”. Half of Americans were “not confident” that Mr Biden was “physically and mentally up to the job”, with a third concerned he hasn’t yet held a press conference, according to a Rasmussen poll in March.

See Also:

Did Turkey sell the bones of slaughtered Greeks & Armenians for industrial use?

Greece: Free individual rapid test for everyone – Massive home testing to control the pandemic

The White House announced Mr Biden’s first press conference will be held on his 65th day in office on 25 March.