Joe Biden announces his 2020 Democratic presidential run

The Former US Vice President came under fire recently for inappropriate behaviour to women

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has announced his 2020 Democratic presidential run.

“The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States”, Biden wrote in a tweet.

He announced his bid for the Democratic candidacy in a video he posted on YouTube, which he shared on his twitter profile.