John Stamos marries model Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos and model/actress Caitlin McHugh tied the knot at the Little Brown Church in Studio City on February 3.

McHugh had been robbed of $165,000 of jewelry just hours before the ceremony took place. However, the happy couple didn’t let the burglary get in the way of their wonderful occasion.

After the wedding, the couple and their guests made their way back to John Stamos’ Beverly Hills home for the reception. A live band played while guests ate, drank and danced by the beautiful pool and garden.

source: hollywood.greekreporter.com