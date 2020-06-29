“John Wick” director confirms “Highlander” reboot is in “heavy development”

Stahelski has made a name for himself as a capable pair of hands in the action realm, having spent many years as a stunt coordinator

Conor MacLeod of the Clan MacLeod is still planning return to screens in a reboot of 80s action classic Highlander, to be helmed by the director of the John Wick movies.

Providing an update on the project, Chad Stahelski explained to Discussing Film that it is ‘in heavy development mode’.

“Tweaking the scripts, writing, conceptualizing sequences, how we’re going to do everything,” he said.

“We probably have a lot more in-person kind of things, but it hasn’t slowed down our development process at all.”

It’s not yet known whether the project will be a movie – or series of movies – or a TV show, but with the John Wick franchise, Stahelski has made a name for himself as a capable pair of hands in the action realm, having spent many years as a stunt coordinator.

The original movie was released in 1986 – a high-concept affair helmed by Australian music video icon Russell Mulcahy.

