John Wick only got its name because Keanu Reeves kept saying the wrong title

John Wick only received its title because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting what it was originally meant to be called, a new interview has revealed.

Derek Kolstad, who wrote the original John Wick, as well as its two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, told Comicbook.com that Reeves kept referring to the original film by the wrong name. It had previously been titled “Scorn”.

“The only reason it’s called John Wick,” he said, “is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick.“

“Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of “Scorn”’.

“I can’t imagine it being ‘Scorn’ now,” he added.

