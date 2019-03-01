Johnny Depp files defamation action against Amber Heard for $50 million

The actor claims that his ex-wife’s accusations of abuse were “an elaborate hoax”

Johnny Depp has allegedly filed a defamation case against Amber Heard, suing her for $50 million in damages. The actor claims that his ex-wife’s accusations of abuse were “an elaborate hoax” reports The Telegraph.

A representative on behalf of Heard immediately responded to the news, telling People magazine that the “frivolous action” was “groundless and vile harassment” of the actress – adding that “she will not be silenced”.

It’s believed that Depp launched the case in response to an article that Heard wrote for the Washington Post back in December, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

