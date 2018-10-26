Johnny Depp leaves Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

After fourteen years as Captain Jack Sparrow, actor Johnny Depp will be dropped from that role in the planned Pirates of the Carribean reboot.

Stuart Beattie, the screenwriter of the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie, in an interview with Daily Mail TV, said that “I think he’s had a great run” and “it’s become the thing that he’s most famous for now. It’s been great for him and it’s been great for us.” It’s also been great financially, with the franchise making over $4.5 billion becoming—the twelfth biggest franchise of all time, according to The Independent.