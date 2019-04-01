Jordan Peele: I would not cast a white actor as a lead in my movies

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fresh off the box-office success of the horror movie “Us,” director Jordan Peele said he does not see himself casting a “white dude” as the lead in one of his future films.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie,” Peele said during an appearance at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Hollywood. “Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie.”

THR reports that Peele’s comments “drew loud applause and shouts of agreement.”

The “Get Out” director characterized his stance as a sort of renaissance for representation in Hollywood.

“It really is one of the best greatest pieces of this story is feeling like we are in this time — a renaissance has happened and proven the myths about representation in the industry are false,” he said.

Not everything Peele said focused on racial politics or social justice. In fact, much of it focused on his transition into filmmaking and how an artist must silence their ego or risk their own peril.

