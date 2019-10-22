Jordan Peterson’s supporters attack Twitter bullies who claim he “almost cried” over Internet “mobbing” (video)

Peterson has risen to fame in recent years as an anti-PC advocate

Jordan Peterson rose to fame following a number of videos he posted on YouTube denouncing the extremes of political correctness and arguing that quite a few widely accepted modern-day social norms go against his own freedom of speech.

In a recent interview with Rex Murphy, Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson said he has been off Twitter for about three months since being “mobbed” by critics, lamenting, almost on the brink of tears – as trolls claimed – that “civilised, socialised people cannot tolerate being mobbed”. Netizens, meanwhile, couldn’t resist the temptation to attack the renowned social critic over his emotional display:

higher quality video so people can see the tears more clearly: pic.twitter.com/9naYAbL3iG — Reading Is For Demons (@Xenos_RIFS) October 20, 2019

Our beautiful daddy twink broken by Twitter mob — CUMBRAINED TWINK (@HalfTwink) October 20, 2019

However, a whole army of supporters stood up in the academic’s defence, arguing those mocking the well-known modern philosopher’s show of feelings are “sociopaths” with many bringing up staggering male suicide rates:

people laughing at jordan peterson crying, saying he should ‘man up’ or stop being fragile whatever the fuck are sociopaths — june (@shoe0nhead) October 22, 2019

You all love tearing people down. Enjoying someones tears is villainy. — Dees Beach (@JVlove15) October 22, 2019

and this is why the male suicide rate is so high, men think they’re supposed to bottle shit up because of those kinds of people — Jack 🗣💯 (@VanillaBepis) October 22, 2019

Gotta love the flipflopping. “Be emotional” they say, but if someone they don’t like gets emotional then that’s the 1st thing they attack.

Not even safe around people who mostly + with you. They just atk the opening to force a reactive shuttering of emotions. Or to be dicks. — Columba Tiberius Dorchester (@dorchester_t) October 22, 2019

And this is what happens when a man shows emotions that so many people say they need to show… we can’t win — carl bernaldo (@boewolf359) October 22, 2019

​One meanwhile remarked that Peterson is not on the verge of crying in the interview video, but more likely “a tad sadder” than always:

I saw the video and I’m shocked people are calling that crying. That’s literally just a tad sadder than he sounds normally. It’s partly the thick Canadian accent but he’s always kinda souded like that. — Gornold Dornaldstein (@Dundle1) October 22, 2019

Peterson, author of the bestselling book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos”, called it a “terrible shock” and said that it “really hurts…[people are] often damaged for lengthy periods of time”.

The professor has spawned controversy for his opposition to hyped modern-day values like social and gender equality.

More specifically, Peterson has risen to fame in recent years as an anti-PC advocate when he expressed opposition to addressing a student by their preferred gender pronouns, if it’s stipulated by law, although he was not against doing as students themselves please. Peterson later posted YouTube videos calling out Bill C-16, a Canadian bill allegedly banning discrimination against people on the basis of “gender identity or expression”, arguing it would infringe on his personal freedom of speech.

In mid-October, a new documentary on the professor, titled “The Rise of Jordan Peterson”, an extended version of an earlier film set out on a journey across Canada and the US, with the screenings scheduled in a number of venues, despite earlier cancellations in New York and Toronto.

