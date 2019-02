He was accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012

Former Manchester United Jose Mourinho accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence for tax fraud.

Mourinho also accepted a fine of close to €2 million for tax fraud as part of a deal with the prosecution. The star coach will not have to serve the jail sentences, it was revealed on 5 February.

The former Manchester United coach was accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached the Spanish club Real Madrid.