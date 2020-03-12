Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, found dead at 40

She had starred on the TLC reality show “Starter Wives Confidential” and dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother of their three children together, was found dead at her California home late Tuesday night, per reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death.

Harris, 40, was discovered unresponsive in her car outside her home around 9:30 p.m., law enforcement told TMZ Sports. She was pronounced dead at the scene, per TMZ.

Read more:

Floyd Mayweather goes on shopping spree at Gucci, doesn’t care about boycott: “I do what the f–k I wanna do”

Harris starred on the TLC reality show “Starter Wives Confidential” and dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010. She said Mayweather, 43, abused her on six different occasions. She said that he came into her Las Vegas home while she was sleeping and attacked her in front of the children in a September 2010 incident. The boxer was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery and spent two months in jail in 2012.

Read more: yahoo