Journalist Nikos Gryllakis dies at 55

Well-known Greek journalist Nikos Gryllakis has passed away at the age of 55. The journalist worked for state broadcaster ERT and had been serving as a field reporter for more than 30 years. The journalist went to the Public hospital (Laiko) earlier today, Saturday, after feeling sick and pangs in his back. According to sources, his death was due to a heart attack. He reportedly died at 9 am on Saturday. Nikos Gryllakis was a member of ESIEA (Journalists’ Union of the Athens Daily Newspapers) and was married with a 2-year-old child. Many of his colleagues have expressed their grief on social media.