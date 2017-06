She is probably more popular than her husband!

Olympiacos wanted to bring Filip Djordjevic to Piraeus for the new season.

We don’t know if this is going to happen or not, but what is certain is that wherever he plays, not too many people watch the game…

Why?

Because all eyes are on his wife, the sexy model Jovana Svonja!

Just get a taste…

