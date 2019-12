Juli Annee got known from her photoshoots at Maxim, Sports Illustrated etc.

However, much mystery had been covering her true identity for a while.

The millions of followers on her Instagram page shared her sizzling content and soon she realized she had more than 4.3m followers to check out her latest posts!

Eventually, it was finally revealed that her name is Julianne Kissinger, and she is an American model of Portuguese and German descent.