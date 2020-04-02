Julia Nova “dares and wins” in sensual pose (photos)

The blonde beauty is reading in her self-isolation

Julia Nova has found the perfect balance to fill her spare time now that she is locked up at home, like the rest of us, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde beauty is passing her time by reading and listening to music. Of course, the TV persona, keeps her thousands of Instagram followers up to date about her schedule by posting photos of her daily schedule.

In one of them she put on a white shirt, struck an enticing pose and focused on the pages of a book she was holding. From the photo we were able to discern the book title which is “Dare to Win” by Mark Victor Hansen.

Julia definitely dares with the attire she wears, and she is also a winner in many a fan’s book….

“I don’t know about you but for me the best way to spend my free time, which we all have in abundance at this time, is books,” she wrote.

