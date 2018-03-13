Julian Assange: 25% of Democrat candidates are spies

An unprecedented number of former intelligence operatives are flooding the Democratic ticket for the 2018 midterm elections.

By far the largest subcategory of Democrats, roughly 25% of those seeking congressional seats are former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department, according to recent report.

Wikileaks founder and political prisoner Julian Assange took to Twitter to call attention to the findings, writing, “Mirroring what has occurred to NBC and CNN talking heads, spies pour into Democrats ahead of mid term elections and now comprise 25% of candidates.”

Among those running is Elissa Slotkin, for Michigan’s 8th district. Slotkin has been designated a top candidate by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She is a former CIA operative, Iraq director for the National Security Council in the Obama administration, and served as a top aide to John Negroponte, the first director of national intelligence. At the Pentagon, as a principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, her duties included drone warfare, “homeland defense” and cyber warfare.

In Texas’s 23rd district, it’s Spy vs. Spy vs. Spy. Jay Hulings, a former national security aide on Capitol Hill and federal prosecutor, and the son of two career undercover CIA agents is battling Gina Ortiz Jones, an Air Force intelligence officer in Iraq, who served as an adviser for US interventions in South Sudan and Libya, for the Democrat nomination. The winning spy will go up against Republican incumbent, Will Hurd, is himself a former CIA agent.

According to the report, spy-saturated CNN recently glossed of Jones’s intelligence agency loyalty in a glowing profile of the candidate.

CNN’s “State of the Union” program on March 4 included a profile of Jones as one of many female candidates seeking nomination as a Democrat in Tuesday’s primary in Texas. The network described her discreetly as a “career civil servant.” However, the Jones for Congress website positively shouts about her role as a spy, noting that after graduating from college, “Gina entered the US Air Force as an intelligence officer, where she deployed to Iraq and served under the US military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy” (the last phrase signaling to those interested in such matters that Jones is gay).

If the Democrats succeed in taking the House of Representatives, nearly half of the Democratic members of Congress will be spies and intelligence officers.

