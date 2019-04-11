Julian Assange arrested after Ecuador tears up asylum deal (videos)

The British police announced the arrest of Julian Assange and his transfer from the Ecuador Embassy to a place where he is held in central London.

Ecuador has decided to lift the asylum regime and a few minutes after his expulsion from Ecuador’s embassy in London, the British authorities have arrested the founder of the WikiLeaks website, Julian Assange, on the pretext of the offshore companies’ scandal for INAPapers.

The whistleblower garnered massive international attention in 2010 when WikiLeaks released classified US military footage, entitled ‘Collateral Murder’, of a US Apache helicopter gunship opening fire on a number of people, killing 12 including two Reuters staff, and injuring two children.

The footage, as well as US war logs from Iraq and Afghanistan and more than 200,000 diplomatic cables, were leaked to the site by US Army soldier Chelsea Manning. She was tried by a US tribunal and sentenced to 35 years in jail for disclosing the materials.

Manning was pardoned by outgoing President Barack Obama in 2017 after spending seven years in US custody. She is currently being held again in a US jail for refusing to testify before a secret grand jury in a case apparently related to WikiLeaks.

Assange’s seven-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy was motivated by his concern that he may face similarly harsh and arguably unfair prosecution by the US for his role in publishing troves of classified US documents over the years.