Julian Assange does bizarre Kung Fu in the kitchen in Ecuadorean (video)

The Australian whistleblower was forced to leave the Ecuadorean Embassy in London

The erratic behaviour of Julian Assange during his self-imposed exile has been dramatically captured in videos and documents obtained by MailOnline.

Assange’s seven-year stay in Ecuador’s embassy in central London resulted in a bizarre existence, making him an eccentric Robinson Crusoe type figure who resorted to desperate means to keep himself occupied.

The newly-emerged videos show Assange, 47, with fists clenched and his arms pumped as he frantically boxes with an imaginary sparring partner.

