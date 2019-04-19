Julian Assange does bizarre Kung Fu in the kitchen in Ecuadorean (video)

The erratic behaviour of Julian Assange during his self-imposed exile has been dramatically captured in videos and documents obtained by MailOnline.
Assange’s seven-year stay in Ecuador’s embassy in central London resulted in a bizarre existence, making him an eccentric Robinson Crusoe type figure who resorted to desperate means to keep himself occupied.
The newly-emerged videos show Assange, 47, with fists clenched and his arms pumped as he frantically boxes with an imaginary sparring partner.
more at dailymail.co.uk